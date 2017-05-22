James ThomsonBorn 11 September 1700. Died 27 August 1748
James Thomson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1700-09-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0967bb1e-69cd-4fd8-b844-c812e2c03f09
James Thomson Biography (Wikipedia)
James Thomson (c. 11 September 1700 – 27 August 1748) was a British poet and playwright, known for his poems The Seasons and The Castle of Indolence, and for the lyrics of "Rule, Britannia!".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James Thomson Tracks
Sort by
Rule, Britannia!
Thomas Arne
Rule, Britannia!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024c0y7.jpglink
Rule, Britannia!
Last played on
Back to artist