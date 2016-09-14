Chloë Stevens Sevigny (born November 18, 1974) is an American actress, director, model, and fashion designer. She is mostly known for her work in independent films, often appearing in controversial or experimental features. She is the recipient of several accolades, including a Golden Globe, a Satellite Award, and an Independent Spirit Award, as well as Academy Award and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. She also has a career in fashion design concurrent with her acting work. Over the years, her alternative fashion sense has earned her a reputation as a "style icon".

After graduating high school, Sevigny found work as a model. She appeared in music videos for Sonic Youth and The Lemonheads, and acquired "it girl" status. In 1995, she made her film debut in Kids, which earned her critical acclaim. A string of roles in small-scale features throughout the late 1990s further established her as a prominent performer in the independent film scene. She received particular attention for her portrayal of Lana Tisdel in the drama Boys Don't Cry (1999), which earned her nominations for the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award in the Best Supporting Actress category.