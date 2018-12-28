Mariss JansonsLatvian conductor. Born 14 January 1943
Mariss Jansons
1943-01-14
Mariss Jansons Biography (Wikipedia)
Mariss Ivars Georgs Jansons (born 14 January 1943) is a Latvian conductor, the son of conductor Arvīds Jansons and the singer Iraida Jansone.
- Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-12-10T16:28:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01n4z87
Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique - Preview Clip
- Beethoven: Concerto for Piano No. 4 in G major, Op 58 - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-12-10T16:21:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Beethoven's Concerto for Piano No. 4 in G major, Op 58.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01n4z1s
Beethoven: Concerto for Piano No. 4 in G major, Op 58 - Preview Clip
Divertimento for orchestra
Leonard Bernstein
Rhapsody on a theme of Paganini Op.43 for piano and orchestra
Sergei Rachmaninov
Symphony no. 1 in B flat major Op.38 (Spring)
Robert Schumann
Mass in C major Op.86
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony in three movements
Igor Stravinsky
Candide - comic operetta in 2 acts i Overture
Leonard Bernstein
Overture in D major H.1a.7
Joseph Haydn
Leonore Overture No. 3, Op. 72b
Ludwig van Beethoven
Night on the Bare Mountain (orch. Rimsky-Korsakov)
Modest Mussorgsky
Scherzo capriccioso, Op. 66
Antonín Dvořák
Sheherazade, Op 35: I. The Sea and Sinbad's Ship
Nicolay Andreyevich Rimsky-Korsakov, Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra & Mariss Jansons
A Night on the Bare Mountain
Modest Mussorgsky
Rienzi: Overture: Allegro energico
Richard Wagner
On the Beautiful Blue Danube, Op.314
Johann Strauss II
The Firebird Suite (1945 Version): X. Finale [Live]
Igor Stravinsky
Symphonic Dances, Op. 45: II. Andante con moto (Tempo di valse)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Variations on a Rococo Theme
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
España
Emmanuel Chabrier
Rienzi Overture
Richard Wagner
2 Romanian Rhapsodies, Op. 11: No. 1 in A Major
George Enescu
Tannhauser: Overture
Richard Wagner
The Sleeping Beauty (Waltz)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Khavanshchina (Prelude)
Modest Mussorgsky
Symphony No. 9 in C Major, D. 944 "Great": iii. Scherzo
Franz Schubert
Symphony No. 9 (8) in C Major, D. 944 "Great": II. Andante con moto
Franz Schubert
Symphony No 4 in F minor, Op 36 (4th mvt)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Serenade in E flat major Op.6 for string orchestra: 1st mvt; Andante con moto
Josef Suk, Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra & Mariss Jansons
Shepherd Girl's Dance (The Mountain King)
Hugo Alfvén
Scherzo in D minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
Symphony no. 8 in C minor
Anton Bruckner
Suite for Jazz Orchestra No.1
Dmitri Shostakovich
Pique Dame: Act III Scene 6: Uzh polnoch blizitsya (Liza's Aria)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Symphony No.5
Sergei Prokofiev
Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche, op. 28
Richard Strauss
Also sprach Zarathustra, op.30
Richard Strauss
Symphonie fantastique (A Ball)
Hector Berlioz
Die Mozartisten - waltz Op.196
Josef Lanner
Symphonic Dance, Op.45 no.1
Sergei Rachmaninov
Danse diabolique
Joseph Hellmesberger, Jr.
Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, "Pathétique": III. Allegro molto vivace
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Proms 2013: Prom 35: Mahler – 'Resurrection' Symphony
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-09T04:25:31
9
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 35: Mahler – 'Resurrection' Symphony
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 33: Beethoven, Berlioz
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-08T04:25:31
8
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 33: Beethoven, Berlioz
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
2009-09-01T04:25:31
1
Sep
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-31T04:25:31
31
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-30T04:25:31
30
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
