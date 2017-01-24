AppletonFormed 2002
Appleton
2002
Appleton Biography (Wikipedia)
Appleton were a Canadian musical duo comprising sisters Natalie and her sister Nicole Appleton. The sisters were better known as members of the girl group All Saints.
Don't Worry
Appleton
Don't Worry
Don't Worry
Last played on
