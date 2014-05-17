House Shoes
Michael Buchanan, better known as House Shoes, is an American Detroit-born hip hop producer and DJ, who currently lives and works in Los Angeles, California. He served as a producer on albums by Phat Kat, Proof, Elzhi, Pumpkinhead, Marv Won, J Dilla, Danny Brown, and Quelle Chris among others. He's a two-time Detroit Music Awards winner for Outstanding Hip-Hop DJ (in 2005 and 2006).
House Shoes Tracks
