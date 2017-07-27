Loyle CarnerRapper from South London. Born 6 October 1994
Benjamin Gerard Coyle-Larner (born 6 October 1994), better known by the stage name Loyle Carner, is an English hip hop musician and actor. His sound has been described by NME as "sensitive and eloquent" and by The Guardian as "confessional hip-hop".He was raised by his Mother and Step father who influenced his talents from a young age, whereby he went on to pursue a career in music.
Carner's debut album, Yesterday's Gone (2017), was nominated for the 2017 Mercury Prize.
His stage name Loyle Carner is a spoonerism of his double-barrelled surname as well as a reference to his childhood struggle with ADHD and dyslexia.
Loyle Carner Performances & Interviews
- Loyle Carner talks to Clare Crane about his 6 Music Live performancehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jn7qd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jn7qd.jpg2017-10-11T12:04:00.000ZLoyle Carner talks to Clare Crane about his 6 Music Live performancehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05jn6zm
- Loyle Carner at 6 Music Live in 30 Secondshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j4bzp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j4bzp.jpg2017-10-05T15:44:00.000ZWatch highlights from Loyle Carner's 6 Music Live 2017 performancehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05j4dhk
- "Mum made me do it" - Loyle Carner on why he started releasing musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j3mdq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j3mdq.jpg2017-10-05T13:09:00.000ZLauren Laverne chats to Loyle about the influence of his mum on his career.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05j3wcn
- "If I could sing I'd make music like Jamiroquai" - Loyle Carner talks about the sounds that shaped himhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j3kkf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j3kkf.jpg2017-10-05T10:56:00.000ZLoyle and his mum Jean chat to Lauren Laverne about their Memory Tapes - the music that's meaningful for them.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05j3jc4
- Highlights of Loyle Carner at Reading + Leeds 2017https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05ddz80.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05ddz80.jpg2017-09-26T22:59:00.000ZThe Mercury Prize nominee drew a huge crowd, showcasing his raw, emotive hip-hop.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05dgy65
- Who's performing at 6 Music Live 2017?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f3nj8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f3nj8.jpg2017-09-04T10:00:00.000ZDiscover who's joining Morrissey on the bill at Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05f3n5j
- Loyle Carner's mass appealhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059tdfr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059tdfr.jpg2017-07-27T12:45:00.000ZTom Ravenscroft talks to Loyle about his Mercury-nominated album’s broad appeal, and what it feels like to be shortlisted.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p059tck8
- Loyle Carnerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056vdw7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056vdw7.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Loyle Carner's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p057x8hv
- Steve Lamacq's Glastonbury highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0570gb1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0570gb1.jpg2017-06-25T21:00:00.000ZSteve looks back over his weekend at Worthy Farm.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056zfvp
Steve Lamacq's Glastonbury highlights
- Loyle Carner - NO CD (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054876s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054876s.jpg2017-05-28T17:48:00.000ZPerforming live on the BBC Introducing Stage on Sundayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05483hq
- Loyle Carnerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04y0th3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04y0th3.jpg2017-04-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Loyle Carner's set at 6 Music Festival 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04y19pd
- Fire in the Booth – Loyle Carnerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04s1st7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04s1st7.jpg2017-02-06T10:53:00.000ZSouth London rapper Loyle Carner makes his ‘Fire in the Booth’ debut for Charlie Sloth.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04s1p6c
- Loyle Carnerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0435ckn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0435ckn.jpg2016-08-01T09:33:00.000ZGareth Lloyd talks to Benjamin Coyle-Larner, better known by the stage name Loyle Carner.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04372zs
- Loyle Carner on music, poetry and foodhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wvc16.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wvc16.jpg2016-05-31T16:18:00.000ZThe south london rapper talks to Craig about his music, poetry and new cookery projecthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wvcmx
Upcoming Events
28
Apr
2019
Loyle Carner
The Caves, Edinburgh, UK
30
Apr
2019
Loyle Carner
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
1
May
2019
Loyle Carner
Band on the Wall, Manchester, UK
1
May
2019
Loyle Carner
Band on the Wall, Manchester, UK
3
May
2019
Loyle Carner, Mabel, The Magic Gang, Louis Berry, Giant Rooks, Spinn, Our Girl, Ryan McMullan, Tamu Massif, Benin City, Indigo Lo, Goodies, JVCK JAMES, Saltwater Sun, Dancing On Tables, Dayo Bello, Alligator, Cousin Kula, Heavy Lungs, Red Rum Club, VISTAS (UK), Roman Lewis, Sophie And The Giants, SPQR and Harry Miller
Unknown venue, Liverpool, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e43g9r/acts/awj3q9
Reading
2017-08-26T04:06:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05ddz6w.jpg
26
Aug
2017
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Reading
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/av35q9
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-24T04:06:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056vdwf.jpg
24
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
16:50
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eppp6q/acts/awhb3d
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
2017-05-28T04:06:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05481y1.jpg
28
May
2017
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
6 Music Festival: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e368gw/acts/a3nz3d
6 Music Festival, Glasgow
2017-03-25T04:06:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04y0thf.jpg
25
Mar
2017
6 Music Festival: 2017
6 Music Festival, Glasgow
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/amr84f
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-26T04:06:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vnwfj.jpg
26
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
