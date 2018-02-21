Arjun Coomaraswamy (also spelled Arjun Kumaraswamy, Arjuna Kumaraswami (Tamil: அர்ஜுன் குமாரசாமி)), known by his stage name Arjun, is a British Sri Lankan singer-songwriter, record producer and actor.

In 2016, he was the most viewed UK Asian artist on YouTube, with over 250 million views.