ArjunBritish - Sri Lankan singer / songwriter / instrumentalist. Born 23 September 1990
Arjun Coomaraswamy (also spelled Arjun Kumaraswamy, Arjuna Kumaraswami (Tamil: அர்ஜுன் குமாரசாமி)), known by his stage name Arjun, is a British Sri Lankan singer-songwriter, record producer and actor.
In 2016, he was the most viewed UK Asian artist on YouTube, with over 250 million views.
Noreen drops a world exclusive Arjun track
2016-08-25
Arjun, fresh from a soundcheck in Canada, tells Noreen about the brand new 'Sanam Ho Ja' in a BBC Asian Network world exclusive
Noreen drops a world exclusive Arjun track
Arjun talks about performing at Asian Network Live
2016-03-12
Arjun will be performing new material at Asian Network Live as well as some surprise collaborations.
Arjun talks about performing at Asian Network Live
Suit
Guru Randhawa
Suit
Suit
Lost Our Way (feat. Arjun)
Raxstar
Lost Our Way (feat. Arjun)
Lost Our Way (feat. Arjun)
Mohabbat Barsa De (feat. Arijit Singh & Samira Koppikar)
Arjun
Mohabbat Barsa De (feat. Arijit Singh & Samira Koppikar)
Mohabbat Barsa De (feat. Arijit Singh & Samira Koppikar)
Excuse Me Girl [Ambarsariya] (feat. Sona Mohapatra, Rekha Sawhney & Reality Raj)
Arjun
Excuse Me Girl [Ambarsariya] (feat. Sona Mohapatra, Rekha Sawhney & Reality Raj)
Alone
Arjun
Alone
Alone
Performer
S.O.S.
Arjun
S.O.S.
S.O.S.
Suit Suit
Guru Randhawa
Suit Suit
Suit Suit
A Summer of Music: London Mela 2014
Gunnersbury Park, London
2014-08-31T04:58:10
31
Aug
2014
A Summer of Music: London Mela 2014
Gunnersbury Park, London
Children in Need
BBC Broadcasting House
2013-11-15T04:58:10
15
Nov
2013
Children in Need
09:00
BBC Broadcasting House
A Summer of Music: London Mela
Gunnersbury Park, London
2013-09-01T04:58:10
1
Sep
2013
A Summer of Music: London Mela
Gunnersbury Park, London
