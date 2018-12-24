DR SymfoniOrkestretFormed 1925
DR SymfoniOrkestret
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p030vtt9.jpg
1925
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0957da35-a754-4e00-9222-436dc0e4a388
DR SymfoniOrkestret Biography (Wikipedia)
The Danish National Symphony Orchestra (Danish: DR SymfoniOrkestret; English abbreviation "DNSO"), is a Danish orchestra based in Copenhagen. The DNSO is the principal orchestra of DR (Danish Broadcasting Corporation). The DRSO is based at the Copenhagen Concert Hall.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DR SymfoniOrkestret Tracks
Sort by
Rondo in G minor, Op 94
Antonín Dvořák
Rondo in G minor, Op 94
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Rondo in G minor, Op 94
Last played on
An Imaginary Journey to the Faroes
Carl Nielsen
An Imaginary Journey to the Faroes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
An Imaginary Journey to the Faroes
Last played on
Salut d'amour, Op 12 arr for cello and orchestra
Edward Elgar
Salut d'amour, Op 12 arr for cello and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Salut d'amour, Op 12 arr for cello and orchestra
Last played on
Symphony No 24 in B flat major, K 182
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No 24 in B flat major, K 182
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Symphony No 24 in B flat major, K 182
Last played on
La capricieuse, Op.17
Edward Elgar
La capricieuse, Op.17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
La capricieuse, Op.17
Last played on
Silent Woods
Antonín Dvořák
Silent Woods
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Silent Woods
Last played on
The Robbers' Castle (Overture)
Friedrich Kuhlau
The Robbers' Castle (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vtt9.jpglink
The Robbers' Castle (Overture)
Last played on
A Midsummer Night's Dream - incidental music (Op.61)
Felix Mendelssohn
A Midsummer Night's Dream - incidental music (Op.61)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
A Midsummer Night's Dream - incidental music (Op.61)
Last played on
Lulu (Overture)
Friedrich Kuhlau
Lulu (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vtt9.jpglink
Lulu (Overture)
Last played on
Symphony No 5 in E flat major, Op 82 (3rd mvt)
Jean Sibelius
Symphony No 5 in E flat major, Op 82 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Symphony No 5 in E flat major, Op 82 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Champagne Galop, Op 14
Hans Christian Lumbye
Champagne Galop, Op 14
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vtt9.jpglink
Champagne Galop, Op 14
Last played on
Midsummer vigil - Swedish rhapsody no.1 (Op.19)
Hugo Alfvén
Midsummer vigil - Swedish rhapsody no.1 (Op.19)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9jl.jpglink
Midsummer vigil - Swedish rhapsody no.1 (Op.19)
Last played on
Symphony No.4 (Op.29) 'The Inextinguishable'
Carl Nielsen
Symphony No.4 (Op.29) 'The Inextinguishable'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Symphony No.4 (Op.29) 'The Inextinguishable'
Last played on
Overture (Aladdin)
Christian Frederik Emil Horneman
Overture (Aladdin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vtt9.jpglink
Overture (Aladdin)
Last played on
Scene with Cranes Op.44 no.2
Jean Sibelius
Scene with Cranes Op.44 no.2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Scene with Cranes Op.44 no.2
Last played on
Symphony No.5 (Version II) BVN 216, 'Steppenatur'
Rued Langgaard
Symphony No.5 (Version II) BVN 216, 'Steppenatur'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Symphony No.5 (Version II) BVN 216, 'Steppenatur'
Last played on
Symphony No. 12
Rued Langgaard
Symphony No. 12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Symphony No. 12
Last played on
Symphony No.44 in E minor, 'Trauer'
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No.44 in E minor, 'Trauer'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony No.44 in E minor, 'Trauer'
Last played on
Saul og David (Act 2: Prelude)
Carl Nielsen
Saul og David (Act 2: Prelude)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Saul og David (Act 2: Prelude)
Last played on
Dance of the Cockerels (Maskarade)
Carl Nielsen
Dance of the Cockerels (Maskarade)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Dance of the Cockerels (Maskarade)
Last played on
Maskerade - overture
Carl Nielsen
Maskerade - overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Maskerade - overture
Last played on
Elfenspiel
Franz Berwald
Elfenspiel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc0nd.jpglink
Elfenspiel
Last played on
Helios - Overture, Op 17
Carl Nielsen
Helios - Overture, Op 17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Helios - Overture, Op 17
Last played on
Helios - overture Op.17
Carl Nielsen
Helios - overture Op.17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Helios - overture Op.17
Last played on
Maskarade (Overture)
Carl Nielsen
Maskarade (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Maskarade (Overture)
Last played on
Sarema (Overture)
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Sarema (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br451.jpglink
Sarema (Overture)
Last played on
Overture (Manfred, Op 115)
Robert Schumann
Overture (Manfred, Op 115)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Overture (Manfred, Op 115)
Last played on
Music of the Spheres; Like sunbeams on a coffin & Like the twinkling of stars
Rued Langgaard
Music of the Spheres; Like sunbeams on a coffin & Like the twinkling of stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
Music of the Spheres; Like sunbeams on a coffin & Like the twinkling of stars
Last played on
Cello Concerto (opening)
Edward Elgar
Cello Concerto (opening)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Cello Concerto (opening)
Last played on
Pan and Syrinx, Op 49
Carl Nielsen
Pan and Syrinx, Op 49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Pan and Syrinx, Op 49
Last played on
The Robbers' Castle (Overture)
Friedrich Kuhlau
The Robbers' Castle (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vtt9.jpglink
The Robbers' Castle (Overture)
Last played on
Symphony No.102 in B flat major (H.1.102)
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No.102 in B flat major (H.1.102)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony No.102 in B flat major (H.1.102)
Last played on
Hamlet - overture Op.37
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Hamlet - overture Op.37
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5cb.jpglink
Hamlet - overture Op.37
Last played on
Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35: III. Finale
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35: III. Finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35: III. Finale
Last played on
Maskarade: Overture
Carl Nielsen
Maskarade: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Maskarade: Overture
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Verdi's Requiem
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edpp6q
DR Koncerthuset, Copenhagen
2017-02-10T04:13:15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04fhmk4.jpg
10
Feb
2017
Verdi's Requiem
DR Koncerthuset, Copenhagen
Verdi's Requiem
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3bbp6
DR Koncerthuset, Copenhagen
2017-02-09T04:13:15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04fhmk4.jpg
9
Feb
2017
Verdi's Requiem
DR Koncerthuset, Copenhagen
Proms 2015: Prom 46: Danish National Symphony Orchestra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4nrzc
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-20T04:13:15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nmkn7.jpg
20
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 46: Danish National Symphony Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2010: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eccmbp
Royal Albert Hall
2010-08-11T04:13:15
11
Aug
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 38
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5dxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-12T04:13:15
12
Aug
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
DR SymfoniOrkestret Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist