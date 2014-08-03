Blind BlakeBahamian goombay/calypso vocalist. Born 1915. Died 1986
Blake Alphonso Higgs (1915 in Matthew Town, Inagua, Bahamas – 1986), better known as "Blind Blake", was the best-known performer of goombay/calypso in the Bahamas from the 1930s to the 1960s.
