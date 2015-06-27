Bill ChaseBorn 20 October 1934. Died 9 August 1974
Bill Chase (October 20, 1934 – August 9, 1974) was an American trumpet player and leader of the jazz-rock fusion band Chase.
Hallelujah Time
Carmen Leggio
Hallelujah Time
Hallelujah Time
Skylark
Med Flory
Skylark
Skylark
Opus de Funk and Blue Flame
Woody Herman
Opus de Funk and Blue Flame
Opus de Funk and Blue Flame
