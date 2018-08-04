The WendysFormed 1990. Disbanded 1999
The Wendys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0950961b-75e3-4c1b-a506-48231d40bdef
The Wendys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wendys are a Scottish alternative indie rock band, that were part of the Madchester music scene, and were signed to the Factory Records music label by Tony Wilson. They were formed in Edinburgh by Jonathan Renton (vocals), Ian White (guitar), Johnny MacArthur (drums), and Arthur Renton (bass).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Wendys Tracks
Sort by
The Sun's Going To Shine For Me Soon
The Wendys
The Sun's Going To Shine For Me Soon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sun's Going To Shine For Me Soon
I Want You And I Want Your Friend
The Wendys
I Want You And I Want Your Friend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Want You And I Want Your Friend
Gobbledygook
The Wendys
Gobbledygook
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gobbledygook
Removal
The Wendys
Removal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Removal
Suckling
The Wendys
Suckling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suckling
Halfblind
The Wendys
Halfblind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Halfblind
Pulling My Fingers Off
The Wendys
Pulling My Fingers Off
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pulling My Fingers Off
Something's Wrong Somewhere
The Wendys
Something's Wrong Somewhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something's Wrong Somewhere
The Wendys Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist