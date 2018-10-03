Jimmy Holiday (24 July 1934, Sallis, Mississippi – 15 February 1987, Iowa City) was an American R&B singer and songwriter. He recorded for Everest Records in the 1960s and later moved to the New Orleans label Minit Records. His debut recording "How Can I Forget" reached the top ten on the R&B charts in 1963.

Holiday's best-known composition is "Put a Little Love in Your Heart", co-written with Jackie DeShannon and Randy Myers. In the USA, it was DeShannon's highest-charting hit, reaching #4 on the Hot 100 in August 1969 and #2 on the Adult Contemporary charts. In late 1969, the song reached number one on South Africa's hit parade.

Holiday died in 1987 in Iowa City of heart failure. He was survived by his daughters Debby Holiday, also a singer songwriter and performer, Harmony Holiday, a poet, and Sara Holiday.