Kankick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/09494fe1-9862-4b18-ba10-6b8eef2e383b
Kankick Biography (Wikipedia)
Kankick (also spelled as Kan Kick, real name Ted Hughes) is an American hip-hop producer from Oxnard, Los Angeles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kankick Tracks
Sort by
Ragedy Socks
Kankick
Ragedy Socks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ragedy Socks
Last played on
Ancestry
Kankick
Ancestry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ancestry
Last played on
Kankick Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist