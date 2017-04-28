Sven Helbig
Sven Helbig Biography (Wikipedia)
Sven Helbig (born in 1968, Eisenhüttenstadt, East Germany) is a German composer, director and music producer.
Abendglühen (Evening Glow)
Abendglühen (Evening Glow)
Kyrie
Kyrie
Am Abend
Am Abend
Orchestra
Bell Sound Falling Like Snow
Bell Sound Falling Like Snow
Bell Sound Falling Like Snow
