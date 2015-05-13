Sonny FisherBorn 1931. Died 2005
Sonny Fisher
1931
Sonny Fisher Biography (Wikipedia)
Therman "Sonny" Fisher (November 13, 1931 in Chandler, Texas – October 8, 2005 in Houston, Texas) was an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist.
He was inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.
Pink And Black
Pink And Black
Rockin' Daddy
Rockin' Daddy
Sneaky pete
Sneaky pete
