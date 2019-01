Jim & Jesse were an American bluegrass music duo composed of brothers Jim McReynolds (February 13, 1927 – December 31, 2002) and Jesse McReynolds (born July 9, 1929). The two were born and raised in Carfax, a community near Coeburn, Virginia. Their grandfather, Charles McReynolds had led the band "The Bull Mountain Moonshiners", who recorded at the famous Bristol Sessions in 1927.

