Sam Apple Pie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/093f8217-0a4f-4dd4-9bc8-44dffd390566
Sam Apple Pie Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam Apple Pie were a British blues-rock band, of the late 1960s and 1970s, noted for having played at the first Glastonbury Festival in 1970, and for playing a role in the early careers of several musicians including Gary Fletcher, Dave Charles and Malcolm Morley.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sam Apple Pie Tracks
Sort by
Uncle Sam's Blues
Sam Apple Pie
Uncle Sam's Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Uncle Sam's Blues
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1970
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e58v4f
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1970-09-19T04:58:41
19
Sep
1970
Glastonbury: 1970
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Sam Apple Pie Links
Back to artist