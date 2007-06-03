The Rascalz are a Canadian hip-hop group from Vancouver, British Columbia, who played a crucial role in the artistic and commercial development of Canadian hip hop. The group consists of emcees Red1 and Misfit, and record producer DJ Kemo. Breakdancers, Zebroc and Dedos were also part of the group.

Formed in 1991, the group released an independent album for Calabash Records in 1992. The album, Really Livin', was recorded under the name of Ragga Muffin Rascals. The re-worked major label recording was released the following year in 1993 by Sony Music Canada. The album was nominated for Best Rap Recording at the 1994 Juno Awards. The group moved to BMG Canada in 1997 to record Cash Crop, followed by Global Warning in 1999 and Reloaded in 2002. In 2007, Red1 released his first solo album, Beg For Nothing.