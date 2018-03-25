Elli & Jacno
Elli & Jacno
Elli & Jacno Biography (Wikipedia)
Elli et Jacno was a French 1980s electropop group. They were quite successful in France and to some extent in Britain, having been featured once on the front page of Melody Maker magazine.
Elli & Jacno Tracks
Main dans la Main
Main dans la Main
Moi Et Mon Copain
Moi Et Mon Copain
Tic Tac Tic
Tic Tac Tic
