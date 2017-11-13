François KBorn 1 October 1954
François K
1954-10-01
François K Biography (Wikipedia)
François Kevorkian, alias François K (born 10 January 1954), is a French DJ of Armenian origin, remixer, producer and record label owner. Having started his career in renowned clubs such as the Paradise Garage and Studio 54, the New York City resident is widely considered as one of the forefathers of house music.
François K Tracks
Wham Rap! (Enjoy What You Do) (Francois K Remix)
Wham!
Learn To Luv (Francois K Atmospheric Mood) (Pearson Sound Mix)
Kim English
Go Bang (feat. François K)
Dinosaur L
Aero Dynamik (Francois K Aero Mix)
Kraftwerk
Menajatrois (DJ Q Remix) (feat. Louis Benton & Mr Limey)
François K
Hypnodelic
François K
Votrex
François K
Time & Space (Ben's Edit)
François K
