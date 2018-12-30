Chris BottiBorn 12 October 1962
Chris Botti
1962-10-12
Chris Botti Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Stephen Botti ( BOH-tee; born October 12, 1962), is an American trumpeter and composer.
In 2013, Botti won the Grammy Award in the Best Pop Instrumental Album category, for the album Impressions. He was also nominated in 2008 for his album Italia and received three nominations in 2010 for the live album Chris Botti In Boston. Four of his albums have reached the No. 1 position on the Billboard jazz albums chart.
Coming to prominence with the 2001 recording of his Night Sessions album, Botti established a reputation as a versatile musician in both jazz and pop music for his ability to fuse both styles together.
Chris Botti Tracks
How Love Should Be
Chris Botti
How Love Should Be
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
How Love Should Be
Last played on
Cinema Paradiso
Chris Botti
Cinema Paradiso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
Cinema Paradiso
Last played on
When I Fall In Love
Chris Botti
When I Fall In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
When I Fall In Love
Last played on
Old Devil Moon (feat. Chris Botti)
Josh Groban
Old Devil Moon (feat. Chris Botti)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdw4.jpglink
Old Devil Moon (feat. Chris Botti)
Last played on
Someone To Watch Over Me
Chris Botti
Someone To Watch Over Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
Someone To Watch Over Me
Last played on
I Wish You Love
Rod Stewart
I Wish You Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjf5.jpglink
I Wish You Love
Last played on
Time To Say Goodbye (Con Te Partiro)
Chris Botti
Time To Say Goodbye (Con Te Partiro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
Time To Say Goodbye (Con Te Partiro)
Last played on
My Romance
Chris Botti
My Romance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
My Romance
Last played on
What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life
Chris Botti
What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life
Last played on
When I Fall In Love (feat. Chris Botti)
Andrea Bocelli
When I Fall In Love (feat. Chris Botti)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkhc.jpglink
When I Fall In Love (feat. Chris Botti)
Last played on
When You Wish Upon A Star (feat. Barbra Streisand & Chris Botti)
Mary J. Blige
When You Wish Upon A Star (feat. Barbra Streisand & Chris Botti)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlgf.jpglink
When You Wish Upon A Star (feat. Barbra Streisand & Chris Botti)
Last played on
No Ordinary Love
Chris Botti
No Ordinary Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
No Ordinary Love
Last played on
All Would Envy
Chris Botti
All Would Envy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
All Would Envy
Last played on
Are You Lonesome Tonight
Chris Botti
Are You Lonesome Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
Are You Lonesome Tonight
Last played on
My Funny Valentine
Chris Botti
My Funny Valentine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
My Funny Valentine
Last played on
Time To Say Goodbye
Chris Botti
Time To Say Goodbye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
Time To Say Goodbye
Last played on
What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life
Chris Botti
What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
Nessun Dorma
Chris Botti
Nessun Dorma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
Nessun Dorma
Last played on
First Noel
Chris Botti
First Noel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
First Noel
Last played on
Deborahs theme
Chris Botti
Deborahs theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
Deborahs theme
Last played on
In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning
Chris Botti
In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
Ave Maria
Chris Botti
Ave Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
Ave Maria
Last played on
In The Wee Small Hours
Chris Botti
In The Wee Small Hours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
In The Wee Small Hours
Last played on
The Very Thought Of You
Chris Botti
The Very Thought Of You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
The Very Thought Of You
Last played on
The Way You Look Tonight
Chris Botti
The Way You Look Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
I'll Be Seeing You
Chris Botti
I'll Be Seeing You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
I'll Be Seeing You
Last played on
Let's Fall In Love
Chris Botti
Let's Fall In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
Let's Fall In Love
Last played on
Lover Man
Chris Botti
Lover Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
Lover Man
Last played on
Whats New
Chris Botti
Whats New
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
Whats New
Last played on
Let There Be Love
Chris Botti
Let There Be Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpg.jpglink
Let There Be Love
Last played on
