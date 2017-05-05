Jack LeeUS songwriter and musician. Born 25 March 1952
Jack Lee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-03-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/093594f8-e85c-4f74-92a2-c67c646fbc58
Jack Lee Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Lee (born March 25, 1952) is an American songwriter and musician best known for composing the song "Hanging on the Telephone", which was covered by the new wave band Blondie, and the song "Come Back and Stay", covered by the singer Paul Young.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jack Lee Tracks
Sort by
The Heights Of Cassino/Meg Macrae/Cameron Macfadyen
Jack Lee
The Heights Of Cassino/Meg Macrae/Cameron Macfadyen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bonnie anne/the Cameronian Rant/The little Cascade
JACK LEE
Bonnie anne/the Cameronian Rant/The little Cascade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bonnie anne/the Cameronian Rant/The little Cascade
Performer
Last played on
MICKEY AINSWORTH/CONGRESS REEL/FAREWELL TO ERIN/HOMEWRECKER/CLUMSY LOVER
JACK LEE
MICKEY AINSWORTH/CONGRESS REEL/FAREWELL TO ERIN/HOMEWRECKER/CLUMSY LOVER
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MICKEY AINSWORTH/CONGRESS REEL/FAREWELL TO ERIN/HOMEWRECKER/CLUMSY LOVER
Performer
Last played on
The Marchioness of Tullibardine, Dugald MacColl's Farewell to France, Atholl Cummers, Blair Drummond, Pretty Marion, The Little Cascade
Jack Lee
The Marchioness of Tullibardine, Dugald MacColl's Farewell to France, Atholl Cummers, Blair Drummond, Pretty Marion, The Little Cascade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bonnie Ann/Caledonian Society Of London/John Morrison Of Assynt House
Jack Lee
Bonnie Ann/Caledonian Society Of London/John Morrison Of Assynt House
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Andrew Warnock / Craig-a-Bodich / Kaimes Lassies / The Fiddler / Tail Toddle / Jenny Dang the Weaver / The High Road to Linton
Jack Lee
Andrew Warnock / Craig-a-Bodich / Kaimes Lassies / The Fiddler / Tail Toddle / Jenny Dang the Weaver / The High Road to Linton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
DUGALD MACCOLL'S FAREWELL TO FRANCE, ATHOLL CUMMERS, MRS MACPHERSON OF INVERAN
Jack Lee
DUGALD MACCOLL'S FAREWELL TO FRANCE, ATHOLL CUMMERS, MRS MACPHERSON OF INVERAN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
TOM WILSON/24TH GUARDS BRIGADE AT ANZIO/THE HOMEWRECKER/THE BROLUM/HIGH ROAD TO LINTON
Jack Lee
TOM WILSON/24TH GUARDS BRIGADE AT ANZIO/THE HOMEWRECKER/THE BROLUM/HIGH ROAD TO LINTON
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BACK TO IBROX/THE FESTIVAL MARCH/GREYFRIARS JULIE/BROOKE CHANTAL/PITNACREE FERRYMAN/THE FERRYMAN/FLYING SCOTSMAN
Jack Lee
BACK TO IBROX/THE FESTIVAL MARCH/GREYFRIARS JULIE/BROOKE CHANTAL/PITNACREE FERRYMAN/THE FERRYMAN/FLYING SCOTSMAN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
JOHN MACDONALD OF GLENCOE/LEAVING GLENURQUHART/ATHOLL CUMMERS/CALEDONIAN SOCIETY OF LONDON
Jack Lee
JOHN MACDONALD OF GLENCOE/LEAVING GLENURQUHART/ATHOLL CUMMERS/CALEDONIAN SOCIETY OF LONDON
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Highland Whisky / Wiseman's Exercise / Nellie's Strathspey / The Fiddler / CP Air Pipe Ban
Jack Lee
Highland Whisky / Wiseman's Exercise / Nellie's Strathspey / The Fiddler / CP Air Pipe Ban
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lament for Ronald MacDonell of Morar
Jack Lee
Lament for Ronald MacDonell of Morar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lament for Ronald MacDonell of Morar
Last played on
The Marchioness of Tullibardine / Dugald MacColl's Farewell to France / The Islay Ball / C
Jack Lee
The Marchioness of Tullibardine / Dugald MacColl's Farewell to France / The Islay Ball / C
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Londonderry Hornpipe, Harry MacAleer's Favourite, P/M George Allan
Jack Lee
The Londonderry Hornpipe, Harry MacAleer's Favourite, P/M George Allan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hen's March / Donella Beaton / Blue Cloud
Jack Lee
Hen's March / Donella Beaton / Blue Cloud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hen's March / Donella Beaton / Blue Cloud
Last played on
P/M J MacWilliams / Dugald MacColl's Farewell to France / Stac Polly / Caledonian Society
Jack Lee
P/M J MacWilliams / Dugald MacColl's Farewell to France / Stac Polly / Caledonian Society
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
John Macdonald Of Glencoe/Marchioness Of Tullibardine/Atholl Cummers/Islay Ball/Mrs Macphe
Jack Lee
John Macdonald Of Glencoe/Marchioness Of Tullibardine/Atholl Cummers/Islay Ball/Mrs Macphe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Andrew Warnock / Craig a Bhodich / Kames Lasses / Fiddler / Tail Toddle / Jenny Dang the
Jack Lee
Andrew Warnock / Craig a Bhodich / Kames Lasses / Fiddler / Tail Toddle / Jenny Dang the
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marchioness of Tullibardine / Dugald MacColl's farewell to France / Atholl Cummers / Blair
Jack Lee
Marchioness of Tullibardine / Dugald MacColl's farewell to France / Atholl Cummers / Blair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eileen Mary Connely/Geese In The Bog/Piping H
Jack Lee
Eileen Mary Connely/Geese In The Bog/Piping H
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
P/M J Macwilliams/Maclean Of Pennycross/Susan
Jack Lee
P/M J Macwilliams/Maclean Of Pennycross/Susan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bonnie anne/the Cameronian Rant/The little Ca
Jack Lee
Bonnie anne/the Cameronian Rant/The little Ca
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nameless / Lament for the Bishop of Argyll
Jack Lee
Nameless / Lament for the Bishop of Argyll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nameless / Lament for the Bishop of Argyll
Last played on
Dugald MacColl's Farewell to France / Bonnie Anne / Islay Ball / Caledonian Society of Lon
Jack Lee
Dugald MacColl's Farewell to France / Bonnie Anne / Islay Ball / Caledonian Society of Lon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Height of Casino
Jack Lee
Height of Casino
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Height of Casino
Last played on
March strathspey & reel
Jack Lee
March strathspey & reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
March strathspey & reel
Last played on
Hornpipes
Jack Lee
Hornpipes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hornpipes
Last played on
Lament for the Earl of Antrim
Jack Lee
Lament for the Earl of Antrim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lament for the Earl of Antrim
Last played on
Jack Lee Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist