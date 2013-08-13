TKO is a hard rock and heavy metal band from Seattle, Washington, which was mainly active between 1977-1986. The group's lead vocalist and only consistent member is Brad Sinsel.

The band has reunited sporadically for shows starting in 1994, their most recent live appearances taking place at the Legions of Metal II festival in Chicago in May 2018 and the Headbangers Open Air festival in Germany in July 2018, TKO's first ever European show.