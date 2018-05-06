Enid HartleLyric mezzo soprano. Born 1935. Died 2008
Enid Hartle
1935
Enid Hartle Biography (Wikipedia)
Enid Hartle (1935–2008) was born in Sheffield in 1935 and studied singing first at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and after with Vera Rozsa, with whom she had a long and fruitful relationship.
Enid Hartle Tracks
Eugene Onegin (Act 1 opening)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Eugene Onegin (Act 1 opening)
Eugene Onegin (Act 1 opening)
Orchestra
Past BBC Events
Proms 1992: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
1992-07-26T04:22:19
26
Jul
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-24T04:22:19
24
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
1987-08-23T04:22:19
23
Aug
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1983: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
1983-08-06T04:22:19
6
Aug
1983
Proms 1983: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
1980-08-16T04:22:19
16
Aug
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
