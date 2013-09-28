HellsongsFormed 2004
Hellsongs
2004
Hellsongs Biography (Wikipedia)
Hellsongs is a three piece acoustic band from Sweden who produce covers of famous hard rock and heavy metal songs in a very different style that they call 'lounge metal'. That means old metal classics performed with clear female vocals, soft guitars and organ.
