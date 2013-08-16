The Water Tower Bucket Boys was a bluegrass and old-time band from Portland, Oregon. They formed in 2005 and self released three full-length albums and two EPs. Their last recent album Sole Kitchen was produced and recorded by Mike Herrera of Tumbledown and MxPx and featured all original songs, including Blackbird Pickin' At A Squirrel with guest vocals from Mike. The band performed live on NPR's West Coast Live and RTÉ1's Pat Kenney Show and recorded sessions for Mark Lamarr's program on BBC 2 on their 2009 and 2010 tours of the UK. In 2009 they were picked by Chuck Ragan of Hot Water Music to appear on a portion of the Revival Tour and their song Wide Open Spaces was selected for inclusion on the 2009 Tour Compilation. The band played notable festivals such as the Open House Festival, the Pickathon, the San Francisco Bluegrass and Old-Time Festival, and Seattle's Folklife Festival. They have performed on stage with artists as diverse as Frank Turner, Kitty, Daisy, and Lewis, Chuck Ragan, the Crooked Jades, and the Foghorn Stringband, and shared bills with groups ranging from Hayseed Dixie to Old Crow Medicine Show.