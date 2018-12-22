Matthias Paul, better known by his stage name Paul van Dyk (born 16 December 1971 in Eisenhüttenstadt, East Germany) is a German DJ, record producer and musician. One of the first true renowned DJs, van Dyk was the first artist to receive a Grammy Award nomination in the newly added category of Best Dance/Electronic album for his 2003 release Reflections. He was named the World's number one DJ in both 2005 and 2006, something only few DJs have ever achieved. He was the first ever DJ to be named number one by Mixmag in 2005. By 2008, he had sold over 3 million albums worldwide.

A trance producer starting in the early 1990s, van Dyk quickly achieved popularity with his remix of "Love Stimulation" by Humate on the record label MFS in 1993 and with his hit single "For an Angel" but, in recent times, he no longer likes to describe his music as trance, but rather simply as electronic music.

Van Dyk is currently the radio host of "Vonyc Sessions with Paul" on Dash Radio.