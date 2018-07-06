Philip Hammond (born 5 May 1951) is an Irish composer. He has also been a teacher, writer and broadcaster.

He has written for The Brodsky String Quartet, the Ulster Orchestra and Lontano. He has also written for the flautist James Galway, pianist Barry Douglas, the British violinist Tasmin Little, the Russian pianist Nicolai Demidenko, and singers Ann Murray, Suzanne Murphy and Sarah Walker.