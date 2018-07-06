Philip HammondComposer, broadcaster. Born 1951
Philip Hammond
1951
Philip Hammond Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Hammond (born 5 May 1951) is an Irish composer. He has also been a teacher, writer and broadcaster.
He has written for The Brodsky String Quartet, the Ulster Orchestra and Lontano. He has also written for the flautist James Galway, pianist Barry Douglas, the British violinist Tasmin Little, the Russian pianist Nicolai Demidenko, and singers Ann Murray, Suzanne Murphy and Sarah Walker.
Philip Hammond Tracks
4 Angel Songs for voice and piano
Philip Hammond
4 Angel Songs for voice and piano
4 Angel Songs for voice and piano
Last played on
Lament for an Irish Rebel
Robin Tritschler (tenor), Christopher Glynn (piano) & Philip Hammond
Lament for an Irish Rebel
Lament for an Irish Rebel
Performer
Last played on
Lament for an Irish Rebel
Philip Hammond
Lament for an Irish Rebel
Lament for an Irish Rebel
Last played on
