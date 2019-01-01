The Everly BrothersFormed 1957. Disbanded 3 January 2014
The Everly Brothers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqdpb.jpg
1957
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/091ec508-877f-4e3c-92a3-10903bbbc7ad
The Everly Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Everly Brothers were an American country-influenced rock and roll duo, known for steel-string acoustic guitar playing and close harmony singing. Isaac Donald "Don" Everly (born February 1, 1937) and Phillip Jason "Phil" Everly (January 19, 1939 – January 3, 2014) were inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001.
The Everly Brothers Performances & Interviews
- The Everly Brothers on Saturday Clubhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021yml7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021yml7.jpg2014-07-05T07:00:00.000ZBrian Matthew welcomes Phil & Don Everly back to the UK on Saturday Club in 1963.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p021ymmx
The Everly Brothers on Saturday Club
- The Everly Brothers enter Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pbs69.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pbs69.jpg2014-01-05T21:01:00.000ZPat, Sue, Babs and Marie AKA The Lancashire Lasses nominate The Everly Brothers for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01pbs6b
The Everly Brothers enter Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
The Everly Brothers Tracks
Sort by
Cathy's Clown
The Everly Brothers
Cathy's Clown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h9xbx.jpglink
Cathy's Clown
Last played on
Wake Up Little Susie
The Everly Brothers
Wake Up Little Susie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h9xbx.jpglink
Wake Up Little Susie
Last played on
Walk Right Back
The Everly Brothers
Walk Right Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h9xbx.jpglink
Walk Right Back
Last played on
All I Have to Do Is Dream
The Everly Brothers
All I Have to Do Is Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h9xbx.jpglink
All I Have to Do Is Dream
Last played on
Temptation
The Everly Brothers
Temptation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h9xbx.jpglink
Temptation
Last played on
When Will I Be Loved
The Everly Brothers
When Will I Be Loved
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h9xbx.jpglink
When Will I Be Loved
Last played on
Please Help Me, I'm Falling
The Everly Brothers
Please Help Me, I'm Falling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h9xbx.jpglink
Please Help Me, I'm Falling
Last played on
('til) I Kissed You
The Everly Brothers
('til) I Kissed You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h9xbx.jpglink
('til) I Kissed You
Last played on
Love Is Strange
The Everly Brothers
Love Is Strange
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h9xbx.jpglink
Love Is Strange
Last played on
Let It Be Me
The Everly Brothers
Let It Be Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h9xbx.jpglink
Let It Be Me
Last played on
Put My Little Shoes Away
The Everly Brothers
Put My Little Shoes Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h9xbx.jpglink
Put My Little Shoes Away
Kentucky
The Everly Brothers
Kentucky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h9xbx.jpglink
Kentucky
Long Time Gone
The Everly Brothers
Long Time Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h9xbx.jpglink
Long Time Gone
Down in the Willow Garden
The Everly Brothers
Down in the Willow Garden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h9xbx.jpglink
Down in the Willow Garden
Roving Gambler
The Everly Brothers
Roving Gambler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h9xbx.jpglink
Roving Gambler
Don't Blame Me
The Everly Brothers
Don't Blame Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h9xbx.jpglink
Don't Blame Me
Last played on
Crying in the Rain
The Everly Brothers
Crying in the Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h9xbx.jpglink
Crying in the Rain
Last played on
Problems
The Everly Brothers
Problems
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h9xbx.jpglink
Problems
Last played on
Be Bop a Lula
The Everly Brothers
Be Bop a Lula
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h9xbx.jpglink
Be Bop a Lula
Last played on
Ebony Eyes
The Everly Brothers
Ebony Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h9xbx.jpglink
Ebony Eyes
Last played on
SO HOW COME (NO-ONE LOVES ME)
The Everly Brothers
SO HOW COME (NO-ONE LOVES ME)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h9xbx.jpglink
Take a Message to Mary
The Everly Brothers
Take a Message to Mary
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h9xbx.jpglink
Take a Message to Mary
Last played on
