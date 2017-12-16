Shannon Rebecca Saunders (born 4 July 1994), known professionally as iiola is an English singer-songwriter from Wiltshire. iiola started writing and producing songs at the age of thirteen. She later went on to study Songwriting at BIMM in Bristol before heading for London to pursue her career. She had several successful releases using her own name ‘Shannon Saunders’ however as her writing evolved she decided to create a new persona that emulated the essence of her new music. With a lucrative YouTube channel to her credit and an ever increasing following on her social media sites she decided to set up her on label, Lovejoy Records and release her music independently. iiola is a firm favourite of BBC Introducing and is currently writing her debut album whilst creating and designing her live show.