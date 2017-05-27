Shiori Usui
Shiori Usui is a composer of contemporary classical music, improvising musician and music animateur based in Scotland. She is originally from Japan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
From Scratch
From Scratch
From Scratch
Last played on
Ophiocordyceps unilateralis s.l.
Ophiocordyceps unilateralis s.l.
Ophiocordyceps unilateralis s.l.
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Tectonics 2017: Closing Concert
Glasgow City Halls
2017-05-07T04:53:16
7
May
2017
Tectonics 2017: Closing Concert
Glasgow City Halls
