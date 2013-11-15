Black TideFormed 2004. Disbanded 22 July 2016
Black Tide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/091547f6-bf0d-47e3-bb4d-e3b5c5f4caab
Black Tide Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Tide was an American heavy metal band from Kendall, Florida. Formed in 2004, the band consists of Gabriel Garcia (lead vocals and bass), Austin Diaz (guitar and vocals) and Cody Paige (drums). They released their debut album, Light from Above, on March 18, 2008 through Interscope Records when Garcia was 15 years old. Their second album, Post Mortem, was released on August 23, 2011. Black Tide's EP Bite the Bullet was released on November 12, 2013 by InnerCat Music Group, a Miami-based boutique label. On October 16, 2015 band released their last album Chasing Shadows. On July 22, 2016 Gabriel Garcia announced on his Instagram that the band is over and he is concentrating on his solo project.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Black Tide Tracks
Sort by
Give Me A Chance
Black Tide
Give Me A Chance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Me A Chance
Last played on
That Fire
Black Tide
That Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw9qc.jpglink
That Fire
Last played on
Shockwave
Black Tide
Shockwave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shockwave
Last played on
Shout
Black Tide
Shout
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shout
Last played on
Black Tide Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist