Black Tide was an American heavy metal band from Kendall, Florida. Formed in 2004, the band consists of Gabriel Garcia (lead vocals and bass), Austin Diaz (guitar and vocals) and Cody Paige (drums). They released their debut album, Light from Above, on March 18, 2008 through Interscope Records when Garcia was 15 years old. Their second album, Post Mortem, was released on August 23, 2011. Black Tide's EP Bite the Bullet was released on November 12, 2013 by InnerCat Music Group, a Miami-based boutique label. On October 16, 2015 band released their last album Chasing Shadows. On July 22, 2016 Gabriel Garcia announced on his Instagram that the band is over and he is concentrating on his solo project.