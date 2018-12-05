Peter Andre (born Peter James Andrea, 27 February 1973) is an English-Australian singer, songwriter, businessman, presenter, television personality and actor.

He gained popularity as a singer, best known for his singles "Mysterious Girl" and "Flava". He is also known for appearing on the third series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, and the thirteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing, in which he was partnered with Janette Manrara.

During his time on I'm A Celebrity, Andre developed an on-screen romantic relationship with fellow contestant Katie Price. Andre and Price got married two years after the show's finale; they had two children, and released the 2006 album A Whole New World together, before divorcing in 2009.

In 2009, Andre released the album Revelation with the single "Behind Closed Doors", which reached No. 4 on the UK Singles Chart. He followed it up with his sixth studio album Accelerate in 2010.