Tony BurrowsBorn 14 April 1942
Tony Burrows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1942-04-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/090d91b6-0a63-4db0-8e3c-6b3d5e8abab2
Tony Burrows Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony "Tony" Burrows (born 14 April 1942) is an English session pop singer and recording artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tony Burrows Tracks
Sort by
Every Little Move She Makes
Tony Burrows
Every Little Move She Makes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Every Little Move She Makes
Last played on
Melanie Makes Me Smile
Tony Burrows
Melanie Makes Me Smile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Melanie Makes Me Smile
Last played on
Tony Burrows Links
Back to artist