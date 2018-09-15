Noble SissleBorn 10 July 1889. Died 17 December 1975
1889-07-10
Noble Lee Sissle (July 10, 1889 – December 17, 1975) was an African-American jazz composer, lyricist, bandleader, singer, and playwright, best known for the Broadway musical Shuffle Along (1921), and its hit song "I'm Just Wild About Harry".
Shuffle Along
Shuffle Along
I'm just simply full of jazz (Shuffle Along)
I'm just simply full of jazz (Shuffle Along)
I Take To You
I Take To You
That Moanin' Trombone
George "Pops" Foster
Im Just Wild About Harry
Im Just Wild About Harry
Happy Feet
Happy Feet
Viper Mad
Viper Mad
