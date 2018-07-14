Fortran 5Formed 1990. Disbanded 1995
Fortran 5
1990
Fortran 5 Biography (Wikipedia)
Fortran 5 was an electronic music band active during the 1990s.
Fortran 5 Tracks
Crazy Earth
Time To Dream
Inanga
Heavy Clouds Gather
