Issa Bagayogo (1961 – 10 October 2016) was a Malian musician. He released four full-length albums all under the record label Six Degrees Records. Bagayogo lent his voice and played the kamele n'goni (a six-stringed West African instrument similar to a banjo) while Yves Wernert was the producer and keyboardist. Bagayogo died after a long illness on 10 October 2016.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia