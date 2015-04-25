Issa BagayogoBorn 1961. Died 10 October 2016
Issa Bagayogo
1961
Issa Bagayogo Biography (Wikipedia)
Issa Bagayogo (1961 – 10 October 2016) was a Malian musician. He released four full-length albums all under the record label Six Degrees Records. Bagayogo lent his voice and played the kamele n'goni (a six-stringed West African instrument similar to a banjo) while Yves Wernert was the producer and keyboardist. Bagayogo died after a long illness on 10 October 2016.
Issa Bagayogo Tracks
