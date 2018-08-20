Frederic Curzon (4 September 1899 – 6 December 1973) was an English composer, conductor and musician.

He was born in London in 1899, and died at Bournemouth in 1973. Curzon had a life largely associated with music - besides composing, he conducted and was both a pianist and a noted organist. His early life was largely in the theatre, where he was musical director in several London West End theatres. In 1938, he moved to the radio. The music he wrote was mainly of the English light music genre, but he also wrote for films, radio and the theatre.