Frederic CurzonBorn 4 September 1899. Died 6 December 1973
Frederic Curzon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1899-09-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/09072030-8add-4850-9d95-9dfa889ec950
Frederic Curzon Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederic Curzon (4 September 1899 – 6 December 1973) was an English composer, conductor and musician.
He was born in London in 1899, and died at Bournemouth in 1973. Curzon had a life largely associated with music - besides composing, he conducted and was both a pianist and a noted organist. His early life was largely in the theatre, where he was musical director in several London West End theatres. In 1938, he moved to the radio. The music he wrote was mainly of the English light music genre, but he also wrote for films, radio and the theatre.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frederic Curzon Tracks
Sort by
Le Boulevardier - characteristic intermezzo
Frederic Curzon
Le Boulevardier - characteristic intermezzo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ww667.jpglink
Le Boulevardier - characteristic intermezzo
Last played on
Maid Marian (Robin Hood Suite)
Frederic Curzon
Maid Marian (Robin Hood Suite)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maid Marian (Robin Hood Suite)
Orchestra
Last played on
The Boulevardier
Frederic Curzon
The Boulevardier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4tk.jpglink
The Boulevardier
Last played on
March of the Bowmen
Ronald Corp (conductor), Frederic Curzon & The New London Orchestra
March of the Bowmen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
March of the Bowmen
Performer
Last played on
Boulevardier
Frederic Curzon
Boulevardier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boulevardier
Last played on
Dance Of An Ostracised Imp
Frederic Curzon
Dance Of An Ostracised Imp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance Of An Ostracised Imp
Last played on
Frederic Curzon Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist