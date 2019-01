Derek Roy Watkins (2 March 1945 – 22 March 2013) was an English jazz, pop and classical trumpet player. Best known for his lead trumpet work on the soundtracks of James Bond films, Watkins recorded with every notable British jazz bandleader as well as the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra and The Beatles. Dizzy Gillespie called him "Mr. Lead".

