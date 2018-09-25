Derek WatkinsTrumpeter. Born 2 March 1945. Died 22 March 2013
Derek Watkins
1945-03-02
Derek Watkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Derek Roy Watkins (2 March 1945 – 22 March 2013) was an English jazz, pop and classical trumpet player. Best known for his lead trumpet work on the soundtracks of James Bond films, Watkins recorded with every notable British jazz bandleader as well as the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra and The Beatles. Dizzy Gillespie called him "Mr. Lead".
Derek Watkins Tracks
There Will Never Be Another You
There Will Never Be Another You
We've Only Just Begun
Williams
Music Arranger
Don't Shoot The Banjo Player ('Cause We've Done It Already )
Allan Botschinsky
