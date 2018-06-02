Blake Baxter (born 1963) is an American techno musician, associated with the first wave of Detroit techno. Allmusic called him "perhaps the most underrated figure" of the early Detroit techno scene.

Baxter was born in Detroit, Michigan, and first began mixing records in the middle of the 1980s. Some of his first releases were recorded in Chicago on the label DJ International, which was later remixed and released in Detroit on the record label KMS Records, KMS-011, also in Detroit. He released music on the Underground Resistance label an EP 12-inch vinyl The Prince of Techno UR-06 in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He also had several of his productions featured on the Techno: The New Dance Sound of Detroit compilation. Around 1989-92, he released three 12 inch records on Incognito Records.[citation needed]

While touring in Germany in Berlin, he released One more time on Tresor records and "Brothers Gonna Work it Out on Logic records in Frankfurt a track based on Willie Hutch's 1973 eponymous release, which was later sampled by The Chemical Brothers. After returning to Detroit, he set up the labels Mix Records and Phat Joint and opened a record store in downtown Detroit called Save the Vinyl from 1992 to 1999.[citation needed]