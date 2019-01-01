Andrew Wilson-DicksonBorn 20 January 1946
Andrew Wilson-Dickson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1946-01-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/08ff9460-b50d-4189-8210-34110d2a6850
Andrew Wilson-Dickson Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Wilson-Dickson (born 1946) is a British composer, pianist and an authority on early music practice.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andrew Wilson-Dickson Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist