Robert HazardBorn 21 August 1948. Died 5 August 2008
Robert Hazard
1948-08-21
Robert Hazard Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Hazard (born Robert Rimato; August 21, 1948 – August 5, 2008), was an American musician known for composing and recording a demo of the song "Girls Just Want to Have Fun", which Cyndi Lauper turned into a best-selling hit. He also composed the 1980s new wave and MTV hits, "Escalator of Life" and "Change Reaction", which he performed with his band, Robert Hazard and the Heroes, which was popular in the Philadelphia club scene during the 1980s. These songs appeared on the five song EP Robert Hazard, released in 1982. Hazard's first major-label album, Wing of Fire, was released by RCA Records in January 1984.
Robert Hazard Tracks
Escalator Of Life
Robert Hazard
Escalator Of Life
Escalator Of Life
