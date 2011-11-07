FeathersBrisbane, Australia 2000s band
Feathers
Feathers Biography
Feathers is a four-piece band from Brisbane, Australia consisting of Michelle Brown, Helena Papageorgiou, Innez Tulloch and Susan Milanovic. They create dark reverb laden psychedelic dream pop with a 1960s garage edge.[self-published source]
