Hilotrons are a Canadian indie pop band. Based in Ottawa, the band's core members are singer Mike Dubue and drummer and engineer Philip Shaw Bova, while past members included Paul Hogan, Damian Sawka and Mike Schultz. The current line up includes Pascal OfLaki, Philippe Charbonneau & Alex Moxon with occasional guest Adam Saikaley.

Initially best known as an electronic dance music band, they soon began to incorporate a diverse blend of pop styles into their sound. Their breakthrough album, 2008's Happymatic, was a longlisted nominee for the 2008 Polaris Music Prize.

During the years, before Dubue would release At Least There's Commotion he spent his time composing film scores including Smash Cut, many silent films with the Lost Dominion Collective and tons of musical collaborations including performing Richard Reed Parry's For Heart, Breath and Orchestra, appearing on Socalled's Sleepover album, and so many more.

The band performed a show at the Black Sheep Inn in Wakefield, Quebec in October 2012, which was its final show with its full original lineup. Dubue and Bova worked with a stable of guest musicians, including Michael Feuerstack, Jeremy Fisher and Jim Bryson, Geoffrey Pye (Yellow Jacket Avenger), to complete the band's fourth album At Least There's Commotion, which was released in 2013. Since the release of At Least There's Commotion, Hilotrons have played in various incarnations including a noisy duo of Mike Dubue and Adam Sakailey featuring guests such as Julian Beillard (Wooden Stars), Mike Feuerstack and others. At Pop Montreal 2013, Hilotrons performed on the same bill as Bernie Worrell and Fred Wesley and featured an 11-piece band with members including the original line up (Hogan, Schultz, Sawka, Bova), the new line up (Pascal OfLaki, Philippe Charbonneau & Alex Moxon) as well Michael Feuerstack, Adam Sakailey, Dan Sauve(Empiricals). The band released their fifth album, "To Trip With Terpsichore", on February 24, 2015. It is available as a