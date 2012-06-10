Nancy Nova
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/08f94bf9-ca5e-4c5a-a3da-462a82274684
Nancy Nova Biography (Wikipedia)
Carol Ann Holness, better known by her stage name Nancy Nova, is a singer and songwriter from London, largely active from 1978 to 1983. She is the daughter of former Blockbusters host Bob Holness and sister of Ros Holness, who was a member of 1980s new-wave group Toto Coelo.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nancy Nova Tracks
Sort by
The Force
Nancy Nova
The Force
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Force
Last played on
Lady Is A Tramp
Nancy Nova
Lady Is A Tramp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nancy Nova Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist