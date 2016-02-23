Arnold van WykBorn 26 April 1916. Died 27 March 1983
Arnold van Wyk
1916-04-26
Arnold van Wyk Biography (Wikipedia)
Arnoldus Christiaan Vlok van Wyk (26 April 1916 – 27 March 1983) was a South African art music composer, one of the first notable generation of such composers along with Hubert du Plessis and Stefans Grové.
Arnold van Wyk Tracks
Allegro feroce
