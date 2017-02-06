Barbara FrittoliBorn 19 April 1967
Barbara Frittoli
1967-04-19
Barbara Frittoli Biography (Wikipedia)
Barbara Frittoli (born 19 April 1967) is an Italian operatic soprano who has sung leading roles in opera houses throughout Europe and in the United States. She was born in Milan and graduated from the Milan Conservatory. She made her Metropolitan Opera debut in 1995 as Micaela in Carmen and has gone on to sing in over 80 performances there including Donna Elvira in Don Giovanni, Fiordiligi in Così fan tutte, Angelica in Suor Angelica, Desdemona in Otello, the title role in Luisa Miller, Amelia in Simon Boccanegra, Vitellia in La clemenza di Tito and Alicia Ford in Falstaff.
Barbara Frittoli Tracks
Mors et Vita - eine geistliche Trilogie (1881-83) - Pars tertia: Vita
Charles‐François Gounod
Choir
Last played on
Mors et Vita - eine geistliche Trilogie (1881-83) - Pars secunda: Judicium
Charles‐François Gounod
Choir
Last played on
Requiem: Libera me
Giuseppe Verdi
Last played on
Simon Boccanegra: Act 1 Prelude and Come in quest'ora bruna
Giuseppe Verdi
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2008: Prom 34
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqj9rz
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-11T05:27:37
11
Aug
2008
Proms 2006: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 2006
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqm6q9
Royal Albert Hall
2006-07-14T05:27:37
14
Jul
2006
Proms 2005: Prom 58 - In memoriam Andrew Scrivener (1961-2005) violinist of the BBC Philharmonic
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez3fxj
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-28T05:27:37
28
Aug
2005
Proms 2003: Prom 09
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em5fxj
Royal Albert Hall
2003-07-24T05:27:37
24
Jul
2003
