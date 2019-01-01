Felix Bloxsom, was born in Sydney, Australia. He is a professional musician and songwriter, best known for his drumming and percussion playing and also as a DJ and record producer, working under the name 'Plastic Plates'.

Since completing Jazz studies at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, Bloxsom has performed live and in the recording studio with a diverse group of artists across many styles and genres. These artists include MIKA, Sia Furler, Daniel Merriweather, Empire Of The Sun, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Lopez, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Paloma Faith, The Sleepy Jackson, Jamie Lidell, Kristina Train, The Presets, Leona Naess, Elliott Yamin, Sneaky Sound System, Will Young, Missy Higgins. Felix currently lives in New York City.

Felix was awarded 'Young Australian Jazz Artist of the Year' on 25 August at the 2004 Australian Jazz Bell Awards and 1st place in the National Jazz Awards at the 2004 Wangaratta Festival of Jazz.