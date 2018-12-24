Hildegard WesterkampBorn 8 April 1946
Hildegard Westerkamp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1946-04-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/08f42fcc-6bcc-4bab-9079-91c6e935e81a
Hildegard Westerkamp Biography (Wikipedia)
Hildegard Westerkamp (born April 8, 1946, in Osnabrück, Germany) is a Canadian composer, radio artist, teacher and sound ecologist of German origin. She studied flute and piano at the Conservatory of Music in Freiburg, West Germany from 1966 - 1968 and moved to Canada in 1975. She received a Bachelor of Music from the University of British Columbia in 1972 and a Masters in Arts from Simon Fraser University in 1988. She taught acoustic communication at Simon Fraser University from 1982 - 1991.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hildegard Westerkamp Tracks
Sort by
Beneath the Forest Floor (excerpt)
Hildegard Westerkamp
Beneath the Forest Floor (excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beneath the Forest Floor (excerpt)
Last played on
Beneath the Forest Floor
Hildegard Westerkamp
Beneath the Forest Floor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beneath the Forest Floor
Last played on
Beneath the Forest Floor
Hildegard Westerkamp
Beneath the Forest Floor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beneath the Forest Floor
Last played on
Kits Beach Soundwalk (1989) for pre-rec media
Hildegard Westerkamp
Kits Beach Soundwalk (1989) for pre-rec media
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kits Beach Soundwalk (1989) for pre-rec media
Performer
Last played on
Cricket Voice
Hildegard Westerkamp
Cricket Voice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cricket Voice
Last played on
Fantasie for Horns II
Hildegard Westerkamp
Fantasie for Horns II
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fantasie for Horns II
Last played on
Hildegard Westerkamp Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist