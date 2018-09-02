Set Fire to FlamesFormed 1999
Set Fire to Flames was a Canadian instrumental music ensemble consisting of thirteen musicians from Montreal, Quebec. The band was often considered a side project of Godspeed You! Black Emperor, as the two groups shared several members.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
I Will Be True (From Lips Of Lying Dying Wonder Body #1) Reign Rebuilder [Head]
Set Fire to Flames
I Will Be True (From Lips Of Lying Dying Wonder Body #1) Reign Rebuilder [Head]
Tehran in Seizure / Telegraphs in Negative
Set Fire to Flames
Tehran in Seizure / Telegraphs in Negative
Tehran in Seizure / Telegraphs in Negative
This Thing Between Us Is A Rickety Bridge Of Impossible Crossing / Bonfires For Nobody
Set Fire to Flames
This Thing Between Us Is A Rickety Bridge Of Impossible Crossing / Bonfires For Nobody
Steal Compass/Drive North/Disappear
Set Fire to Flames
Steal Compass/Drive North/Disappear
Steal Compass/Drive North/Disappear
S***-Heap-Gloria OF The New Town Planning…
Set Fire to Flames
S***-Heap-Gloria OF The New Town Planning…
Deja, Comme Des Trous De Vent, Comme Reproduit
Set Fire to Flames
Deja, Comme Des Trous De Vent, Comme Reproduit
Sleep Maps
Set Fire to Flames
Sleep Maps
Sleep Maps
And the Birds are about to Bust Their Guts With Singing Gravenhurst In Miniature
Set Fire to Flames
And the Birds are about to Bust Their Guts With Singing Gravenhurst In Miniature
Fukt Perkusiv / Something About Bad Drugs, Schizophrenics and Grain Silos…
Set Fire to Flames
Fukt Perkusiv / Something About Bad Drugs, Schizophrenics and Grain Silos…
Mouths Trapped in Static
Set Fire to Flames
Mouths Trapped in Static
Mouths Trapped in Static
